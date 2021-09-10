Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear skies overnight, cool temperature Saturday morning

DETROIT – A beautiful Friday evening all over Metro Detroit with 70s sliding into the 60s after sunset.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight and lows will dip into the low and mid-50s as you head out first thing Saturday morning. Our fall-like feel wasn’t going to last forever as we welcome a taste of summer for this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Saturday will be glorious for those with a pool as highs will hit the low to mid-80s after a comfortable morning in all of southeastern lower Michigan and southern Ontario. The winds will be cranking up midday and beyond out of the SSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph, which can make things a little tricky on the golf course or on the football field.

Your Spartans play at noon and the winds may mess with the kickers on both teams and the heat will be tough on those playing. Anyone heading to the game or doing outdoor activities Saturday should not forget the sunscreen! The weather looks great in Ann Arbor Saturday night as Michigan hosts Washington at 8pm.

Ad

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Sunday will be a little different than the start of the weekend because new computer model data is a bit more confident in shower and storm chances around Metro Detroit. Sunday morning showers will be on the lighter side and according to this new data will be mainly north of M-59. Most of the midday is dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s feeling closer to 90 degrees.

It’s still a bit breezy at times with warm air pumping into our area. A mid- to late afternoon disturbance brings shower and storm chances between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., so some of you coming out of Ford Field after the Lions game may run into a few storms out there.

Stay tuned for continued updates on Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit.com.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.