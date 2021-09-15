Metro Detroit weather: Cooling after the storms

Tuesday’s wild weather is quickly on the move east and out of Metro Detroit and we have details on power outages and DTE progress on ClickOnDetroit.com. Clouds loom overhead with just a few isolated sprinkles or light showers possible early this morning. Other than that, temps are slowly dropping into the 50s to low 60s following a strong cold front blowing through here last night. Not only are temps down today, but the humidity will become much more pleasant for the next two or three days. Skies will be partly sunny this morning, and pretty much all day with cooler air on the move all day.

Sunrise is at 7:14 a.m.

We still have a full week before Fall officially arrives next Wednesday at 3:20 p.m, the Autumnal Equinox. And, it will feel a little bit like Fall outside today with highs hanging in the mid 70s and winds NNW 5-12 mph creating some lake enhanced cloud cover coming and going. We may even get a few drips or sprinkles in the early afternoon, but it will be a mostly dry day as we get over the hump. Yom Kippur begins this evening as The Day of Atonement and it will be a nice and quiet night ahead. Skies will gradually clear as the sun sets and the winds really relax.

Sunset is at 7:42 p.m.

Thursday may be the pick day of the week! Not too hot, not too cool, but just right! Metro Detroit morning temps will be in the low and mid 50s, and afternoon sunshine will help highs hit the mid and upper 70s with a spotty 80 degrees in a few neighborhoods. The heat and humidity is on deck and will be on the rise for our last official weekend of Summer.

Friday sunshine with a just a hint of additional heat and humidity making it feel like Summer again just like that. Highs will be in the upper 70s North Zone, and the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon around most of Metro Detroit and It’s all good for your High School Football games.

There’s a minor disturbance moving north to south on Saturday and that could mean a few scattered showers late afternoon, especially in our North Zone. Don’t cancel your plans because showers will be scattered, not ongoing all day long. Most of us likely won’t see much in the way of wet weather but it’s worth a mention.

Sunday is warm and muggy with mid 80s feeling closer to 90 degrees.

There is a chance for a few afternoon showers Monday late afternoon and/or evening into Tuesday of next week. We should see low 80s at least through Tuesday and before Fall arrives Wednesday of next week.

