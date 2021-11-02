November brings first measurable snow to Northern Michigan

November has arrived, and with it comes a winter weather advisory for parts of Up North Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford and Oscoda counties, including cities of Mancelona, Gaylord, Atlanta, Kalkaska, Grayling, and Mio, until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service alert says up to two inches of snow are possible, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Two inches of snow is nothing to worry about in Michigan, but you know how people seem to forget how to drive in winter weather during the first storm.

In the Upper Peninsula, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Paradise, Trout Lake, Rudyard, Sault Ste. Marie, Brimley, and Kinross, with up to three inches of snow possible this afternoon. Up to four inches of snow are possible in Grand Marais, Munising, Newberry, and Seney.

Ad

“Additional snowfall accumulations are expected tonight through Wednesday. The best chances for snow remain in the typical northwest flow belts of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower. Roads could become slick overnight as temperatures dip below freezing, so travel with caution,” NWS said.

The NWS Gaylord office posted a photo of their first snowman of the season: