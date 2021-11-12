Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few showers/sprinkles rest of today
- The bulk of the rain is off to our west, but we’ll see a few showers or sprinkles move through for the rest of today.
- This activity should be wrapping up this evening, but a few may be around for high school football games.
Wintry mix Saturday
- Still on track to see a few flakes to start Saturday.
- As temperatures warm heading into the afternoon, these flakes should change over to drops.
- Can’t rule out some of these snowflakes adding up on grassy/elevated surfaces, but not really expecting much.
Snow Sunday
- Models beefing things up quite a bit for Sunday as many of them are bringing us accumulating snow.
- WARNING: The first snow of the year is always cloaked in accumulation doubt -- some things we have to be mindful of are ground temperatures and rate of snowfall. Because of this the chance for snow adding up Saturday is minimal, but better Sunday.
- I suspect we’ll see 1/2 inch to an inch for most areas by Monday morning, but some spots could see closer to 1.5 inches.
Other weather headlines
Normal first snowfall
- Wednesday of next week is the date of our normal first snowfall.
- Looking like we’ll beat that this year with some snow adding up on Sunday.