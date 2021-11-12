52º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

A leaf on the ground in Michigan on Nov. 12, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few showers/sprinkles rest of today

  • The bulk of the rain is off to our west, but we’ll see a few showers or sprinkles move through for the rest of today.
  • This activity should be wrapping up this evening, but a few may be around for high school football games.

Wintry mix Saturday

  • Still on track to see a few flakes to start Saturday.
  • As temperatures warm heading into the afternoon, these flakes should change over to drops.
  • Can’t rule out some of these snowflakes adding up on grassy/elevated surfaces, but not really expecting much.

Snow Sunday

  • Models beefing things up quite a bit for Sunday as many of them are bringing us accumulating snow.
  • WARNING: The first snow of the year is always cloaked in accumulation doubt -- some things we have to be mindful of are ground temperatures and rate of snowfall. Because of this the chance for snow adding up Saturday is minimal, but better Sunday.
  • I suspect we’ll see 1/2 inch to an inch for most areas by Monday morning, but some spots could see closer to 1.5 inches.

Other weather headlines

Normal first snowfall

  • Wednesday of next week is the date of our normal first snowfall.
  • Looking like we’ll beat that this year with some snow adding up on Sunday.

