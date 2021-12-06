35º

Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar for Dec. 6, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 6, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Snow rest of Monday

  • Snow squalls continue to move through Monday afternoon, and while it will taper down through the evening, it still goes on. It just won’t be as widespread or intense.
  • These snow squalls are putting down a quick coating, but overall, we’re not anticipating much to add up.

Windy

  • It’s also very windy. Area-wide, we’ve seen gusts over 50 mph, but the highest so far has been 78 mph in Howell!
  • These winds stay high overnight, just not quite as high. Gusts will still be over 25-30 mph.

Cold

  • It gets cold Monday night, as temperatures drop into the upper teens to near 20 degrees.
  • Wind chills will be in single digits outside of the Metro Zone.

More snow Wednesday morning

  • Another disturbance brings us some more snow Wednesday morning, and this looks to accumulate.
  • Most will pick up around a half-inch, but some fine tuning will need to be done in the next day-plus.

Active weather Thursday through Saturday

  • An active weather pattern sticks with us through Saturday.
  • A wintry mix is expected later Thursday.
  • Rain returns Friday evening.
  • On Saturday, rain changes over to snow.

Earliest sunset

  • The earliest sunset that we see throughout the year will be Wednesday.
  • The sun will set at 5:01 p.m.

