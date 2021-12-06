Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 6, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Snow rest of Monday
- Snow squalls continue to move through Monday afternoon, and while it will taper down through the evening, it still goes on. It just won’t be as widespread or intense.
- These snow squalls are putting down a quick coating, but overall, we’re not anticipating much to add up.
Windy
- It’s also very windy. Area-wide, we’ve seen gusts over 50 mph, but the highest so far has been 78 mph in Howell!
- These winds stay high overnight, just not quite as high. Gusts will still be over 25-30 mph.
Cold
- It gets cold Monday night, as temperatures drop into the upper teens to near 20 degrees.
- Wind chills will be in single digits outside of the Metro Zone.
More snow Wednesday morning
- Another disturbance brings us some more snow Wednesday morning, and this looks to accumulate.
- Most will pick up around a half-inch, but some fine tuning will need to be done in the next day-plus.
Active weather Thursday through Saturday
- An active weather pattern sticks with us through Saturday.
- A wintry mix is expected later Thursday.
- Rain returns Friday evening.
- On Saturday, rain changes over to snow.
Earliest sunset
- The earliest sunset that we see throughout the year will be Wednesday.
- The sun will set at 5:01 p.m.