Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 8, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few flakes rest of Wednesday
- There’s some lingering snow in the west and central parts of the state, and it’s headed this way. Anything that does fall should wrap up around 7 or 8 p.m.
- It won’t amount to much, but a dusting or light accumulation is possible.
Wintry mix later Thursday
- It still looks like we’ll get a rain/snow mix later Thursday afternoon and evening.
- Snow will be north of 59, with rain elsewhere.
Rain Friday evening/Saturday morning
- A stronger system brings rain later Friday into Saturday morning.
- Given the setup, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, mainly in the South Zone.
- Up to an inch of rain is possible with this system.
- It’s also going to get very windy during this time period, with gusts over 45 mph.
Few snowflakes rest of Saturday
- On the back side of the rain, which ends Saturday morning, a few snowflakes will try to take over for the rest of Saturday.
Warm-ups on the way (2 of them)
- The first warm-up comes later Friday/early Saturday. The high Friday will be just before midnight, and the high Saturday will be early in the morning.
- The second warm-up comes next week, as we get back to the mid-50s by Wednesday.
Earliest sunset
- The earliest sunset we’' see throughout the year is Wednesday.
- The sun will set at 5:01 p.m.