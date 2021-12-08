33º

Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar for Dec. 8, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 8, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few flakes rest of Wednesday

  • There’s some lingering snow in the west and central parts of the state, and it’s headed this way. Anything that does fall should wrap up around 7 or 8 p.m.
  • It won’t amount to much, but a dusting or light accumulation is possible.

Wintry mix later Thursday

  • It still looks like we’ll get a rain/snow mix later Thursday afternoon and evening.
  • Snow will be north of 59, with rain elsewhere.

Rain Friday evening/Saturday morning

  • A stronger system brings rain later Friday into Saturday morning.
  • Given the setup, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, mainly in the South Zone.
  • Up to an inch of rain is possible with this system.
  • It’s also going to get very windy during this time period, with gusts over 45 mph.

Few snowflakes rest of Saturday

  • On the back side of the rain, which ends Saturday morning, a few snowflakes will try to take over for the rest of Saturday.

Warm-ups on the way (2 of them)

  • The first warm-up comes later Friday/early Saturday. The high Friday will be just before midnight, and the high Saturday will be early in the morning.
  • The second warm-up comes next week, as we get back to the mid-50s by Wednesday.

Earliest sunset

  • The earliest sunset we’' see throughout the year is Wednesday.
  • The sun will set at 5:01 p.m.

