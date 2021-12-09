Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 9, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few snowflakes/sprinkles rest of Thursday
- Radar is showing some snow trying to fall, but it’s worth noting that most of this is not reaching the ground Thursday afternoon, as what’s showing up on radar is mostly elevated.
- A few snowflakes or raindrops still remain possible Thursday afternoon and early evening.
Rain, maybe storms Friday evening
- A strong system brings rain Friday evening, likely starting around 7 p.m., and that continues overnight.
- Given the setup, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, as well.
- Some spots could see over an inch of rain.
- It’s also going to get very windy late Friday and Saturday, with gusts over 55 mph.
Lingering rain/snowflakes Saturday
- Some rain remains possible in the morning Saturday, but should end around lunchtime.
- On the back side of the rain, cold air moves in for the rest of Saturday and will try to swing a few snowflakes into Southeast Michigan.
Warm-ups on the way (two of them)
- The first warm-up comes later Friday/early Saturday. The high Friday will be just before midnight. The high Saturday will be around daybreak.
- The second warm-up comes next week as we get back to the mid- to upper 50s by Wednesday/Thursday.