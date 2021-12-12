Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine returns with above-average temps

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Today will be less breezy and brighter with a seasonable chill in the air. This morning is cold. This afternoon will be chilly to cool. Higher temperatures return, again, this week.

Today’s sunrise at 7:53 a.m.

Many people are recovering and coming back online after yesterday’s wind damage. Mother Nature will help today with calmer winds.

This morning will be cold -- temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and the 30s.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly, with temperatures above average. Highs will be between 40-45 degrees, which is nearly 5-10 degrees above average.

Today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Skies will be mainly clear Sunday night. Overnight lows will be above average, too, in the low-to-mid 30s.

Warm front moves in after cool start next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 40s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Decent temperatures will reach the middle 40s.

Temperatures will shoot up again Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front and rain showers come into play.

Highs will be near 60 degrees on Wednesday with increasing clouds after morning sunshine. Developing showers will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will become chilly, again, but with increasing sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s on Friday and in the middle and upper 30s on Saturday.

