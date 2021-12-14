Metro Detroit weather: Increasing clouds, but milder than average Tuesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday.

We have more wonderful weather on our hands. Even with the increase in clouds, it remains dry, with temperatures above average.

Tuesday was partly sunny, with high and mid-level clouds migrating over Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Temperatures still made it to the mid- and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Tuesday evening becomes mostly cloudy and remains dry. It remains cool, with temperatures in the 40s.

Clouds lower and thicken Tuesday night. Spotty rain showers are possible, mainly after midnight. Temperatures remain above average for nighttime lows (even nighttime highs). Overnight lows will be near 40 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:55 a.m.

This week

Wednesday will be warmer and wet. The wettest portion of the day will be before lunchtime and during the morning commute. After a warm front passes, temperatures rise through the 40s and 50s through the afternoon and after sunset.

This week’s highest temperatures occur Wednesday night and early Thursday, with the mercury rising to the low 60s. Rain showers are possible Thursday. The first half of the day will be warm, and the second half will be chillier after a cold front passes. There will be a 20-degree drop in temperatures from the low 60s to the low 40s before the day ends.

This cold weather sets the stage for a more December-like Friday and weekend.

Friday will be partly sunny and cold. It will be breezy, with highs only near 40 degrees.

Weekend forecast

There’s a chance of rain and snow showers Saturday. Daytime temperatures only reach the mid-30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s.

