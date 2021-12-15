Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers develop as winds increase overnight

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Last Friday, as I somberly showed you the developing severe storms and tornadoes on our regional radar map, I also mentioned the possibility of another big storm in the middle of this week and, unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening.

I would much rather be wrong and face your ridicule than have to report about more catastrophic destruction. Fortunately, this time we don’t have any severe threat here in Southeast Michigan. However, we do have more wind and possible power outages to deal with. Here’s how it’s all going to play out:

Wednesday night will be dry until late at night, when a few scattered showers develop. Wind will increase, and I suspect that we’ll have gusts from the south at between 30 and 40 mph by dawn. However, any shower that develops could potentially pull down even stronger wind aloft, so a stronger gust could materialize with any of these showers.

Temperatures overnight will rise into the mid-50s to near 60 degrees (13 to 15 degrees Celsius). Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m.

Thursday

We start our Thursday balmy, and most of us will remain balmy for most of the morning. However, an approaching cold front will cross the area late morning into the early afternoon. I think our best chance for wind gusts to approach 50 mph will be as the front moves overhead.

Showers move out and skies begin clearing behind the front, but the wind continues through the afternoon, with 40 to 45 mph westerly gusts possible. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Southeast Michigan from 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Thursday (except for Sanilac County, where it goes into effect at midnight, and Huron County, where it’s a high wind warning for even stronger gusts). Remember to keep your devices fully charged Thursday just in case you lose power.

Temperatures Thursday will plummet immediately behind the cold front. Remember this past Saturday morning? It’ll be like that, although not quite as severe a drop. We’ll rise to near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) and perhaps even a tad warmer by mid-morning, then fall to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius) by dinner time.

Mostly clear Thursday night, and the wind will gradually weaken. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius). Light snow may develop late at night.

Weekend forecast

Light snow Saturday morning could mix with or even change to light rain, particularly in the south. Some computer models give us virtually no snow, while others give those who remain all snow a light dusting (perhaps an inch). Regardless, I highly doubt that whatever we get will stick around for Christmas. Highs Saturday in the mid- to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Whatever clouds we start the day with on Sunday will move out, with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s (1 degree Celsius).

