Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Michigan Weather Radar 1:45 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021 (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 20, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few flakes Tuesday evening/early Wednesday

  • Not much, but models hinting at a few flakes flying Tuesday evening and very early Wednesday.
  • No accumulation expected really, very little impact.

Christmas Eve showers

  • Next system winds up and brings us a few showers on Friday. Some drops/flakes may try to swing through Thursday, but any precipitation. Thursday will be fighting dry air at the surface.
  • Friday is looking to be a soggy day, but the rain should exit in time for Christmas morning.

Christmas Warm-up/wind

  • We’re in the 30s for highs most of this week, but Friday and Saturday we’ll warm into the middle 40s.
  • Along with higher temperatures, gusty winds return as well Thursday and Friday. Gusts will exceed 35mph, but could be as high as 40mph. Other Headlines

Winter starts Tuesday

  • The Winter Solstice is Tuesday at 10:59 a.m.

Daylight hours/sunrise to-knows

  • Tuesday (start of Winter) is the day that we see the least amount of daylight hours. We’ll have 9 hours, 5 minutes and 29 seconds of daylight. This number goes up though after tomorrow!
  • Friday the sunrise is at 8 a.m. The Sun continues to come up later and later through January 3rd, when it will rise at 8:02am.

