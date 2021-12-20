Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 20, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few flakes Tuesday evening/early Wednesday
- Not much, but models hinting at a few flakes flying Tuesday evening and very early Wednesday.
- No accumulation expected really, very little impact.
Christmas Eve showers
- Next system winds up and brings us a few showers on Friday. Some drops/flakes may try to swing through Thursday, but any precipitation. Thursday will be fighting dry air at the surface.
- Friday is looking to be a soggy day, but the rain should exit in time for Christmas morning.
Christmas Warm-up/wind
- We’re in the 30s for highs most of this week, but Friday and Saturday we’ll warm into the middle 40s.
- Along with higher temperatures, gusty winds return as well Thursday and Friday. Gusts will exceed 35mph, but could be as high as 40mph. Other Headlines
Winter starts Tuesday
- The Winter Solstice is Tuesday at 10:59 a.m.
Daylight hours/sunrise to-knows
- Tuesday (start of Winter) is the day that we see the least amount of daylight hours. We’ll have 9 hours, 5 minutes and 29 seconds of daylight. This number goes up though after tomorrow!
- Friday the sunrise is at 8 a.m. The Sun continues to come up later and later through January 3rd, when it will rise at 8:02am.