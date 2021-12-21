Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler Tuesday, White Christmas unlikely

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! It’s a chilly one around Metro Detroit as skies cleared enough overnight to allow temps to dip down into the mid 20s as you head out and about without much in the way of wind or wind chills. Still, you’ll want to bundle and layer up if you walk to work or will be out at a bus stop this morning. A cold front is moving through without much fan fair, but it will keep things a bit cooler today with more clouds pouring in this morning. The roads and conditions are dry and that will be the case all day today.

SUNRISE: 7:59 AM

The Winter Solstice hits today which is the astronomical or official start to winter at 10:59am. Today is the day of the fewest daylight hours and minutes with the lowest sun angle of the year. Skies will be partly sunny or mostly cloudy most of our Tuesday around Metro Detroit and light winds compared to yesterday. So highs will hit the mid to maybe upper 40s and the winds become SSE 5-10mph tops and although it will feel cold all day, this is right where we should be for mid to late December.

Ad

SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Our weather gets a little more complicated later in the week, but Wednesday will be much like today as we wake up tomorrow in the low to mid 20s and finish the day in the low to mid 30s. We will see a bit more sunshine tomorrow but don’t expect bright sunshine all day. There’s a snowmaker moving over Northern Lower overnight and it will likely bring a few flakes to our North Zone early Wednesday without much of a problem. Other than a few flakes early tomorrow, it will be a dry day on the chilly side with winds picking up SSW 7-15 gusting to 25mph which will make those lower 30s feel like teens to low 20s all day. Tomorrow will be the coolest, wind chilliest day of the week.

Thursday starts in the lower 20s and then mid 30s in the afternoon with a bit of light snow crossing Metro Detroit midday into the afternoon. This may bring a dusting to some areas and we’ll be on the lookout for any light rain or sleet that may try to mix in. Friday is a warmer day in the low to mid 40s and wet weather arrives in the afternoon in the form of steady rain. That will wipe out our chances for a White Christmas in Metro Detroit but we will let you know if anything changes as soon as possible. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

Ad

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android