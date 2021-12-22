Metro Detroit Weather: Winter winds keeping it cool Wednesday

DETROIT – Happy Hump Day! It’s a bit blustery around Metro Detroit so be careful as you hit the roads as the winds gusting 25-40mph will blow debris around and cause high profile vehicles like semi-trucks to sway. Other than that, a few flakes and flurries are possible but the snow is minimal and won’t pose a problem. Temps are dropping into the mid and upper 20s but the wind chills are in the teens and flirting with single digits at times as we bundle up for a very cool first full day of Winter 2021.

SUNRISE: 7:59 AM

The chance for flurries around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will come and go through the mid to late morning and that should be it. So, skies will start mostly cloudy and then it’s an Wednesday afternoon of sun and clouds with temps in the low 30s and winds W 10-20 gusting closer to 30mph. The winds will be stronger in the morning, relenting a bit this afternoon while still producing a chilly breeze. We have a better snow chance tomorrow, but warmer air moves in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day which will mean more rain than snow.

SUNSET: 5:05 PM

Thursday will start dry and chilly with lows in the upper teens to low 20s and lighter winds tomorrow S 5-12mph. Afternoon highs will hit the mid to maybe upper 30s as a light clipper system moves into our area after lunch. The path on our computer models right now shows better light snow chances north of 8 Mile and possibly even north of M 59. But your Local4Casters believe that light snow will fill in for more and more of Metro Detroit in the mid to late afternoon without much threat of accumulation. It’s more of a nuisance snow especially for the PM commute tomorrow which will be slow and a bit slippery from the flakes.

New model data shows both warmer air and light rain moving into Pure Michigan in the mid to late afternoon. Temps will drift into the mid 40s which assures any wet weather will be liquid or rain. And, there will likely be a bit of rain at times on Christmas Day as temps remain in the mid to maybe upper 40s. Cooler air comes in Sunday with a chance for some scattered rain and snow but it’s more dry than wet and windy as we cool back down on Kwanza. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

