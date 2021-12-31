Metro Detroit Weather: New Year winter storm looms

DETROIT – Happy New Year’s Eve! The roads are a little slippery from some light rain showers overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and those showers are wrapping up. A little spit and drizzle is possible with some low clouds and fog around Metro Detroit through 8am which means it might take you just a little longer to get where you’re going. Other than that, it’s a mild Friday and things are looking good for celebrations as we ring in the new year.

SUNRISE: 8:02 AM

Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day today with high temperatures warming into the mid 40s which is a good ten degrees warmer than yesterday. We will likely see dry conditions until later tonight and then it looks mainly like rain late tonight and overnight. Our winds will be on the lighter side today SW to SE 5-10mph making for a pretty calm New Year’s Eve around Metro Detroit.

SUNSET: 5:11 PM

There’s a storm taking aim at the Midwestern United States on Saturday and we are in the mix here in Pure Michigan. Right now, it looks like we will start the day with either a wintry mix of rain and snow switching to snow late in the day. Or, a brief window of rain before all snow takes over and that snow could be stacking up. Snow showers will be heaviest in the late, late afternoon and evening into early Sunday. Our computer model data is still all over the map because of the real threat of rain at least at the onset of this storm. But, we have a good chance at seeing a good 3-6″ of snow around Metro Detroit late Saturday into Sunday as temps will be dropping all day tomorrow through the 30s.

Sunday will become bright and sunny as we head into the late morning and afternoon, but it will be cold and breezy after the Winter Storm. Temps will be in the mid 20s most of the day with winds NW 7-15 gusting to 20mph and adding a crisp wind chill. We will ride more bright sunshine into Monday with morning lows in the teens and highs in the mid to maybe upper 20s.

It gets a little warmer Tuesday of next week after a chilly start in the teens again. Increasing clouds and highs in the mid 30s Tuesday with more snow on the way for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There will likely be some accumulation but it’s too early to tell how much. The snow showers moving through mid-week don’t appear to be too threatening compared to what we expect this weekend. Stay tuned! The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

