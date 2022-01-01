Metro Detroit weather: First real snowstorm approaches

DETROIT – Happy New Year!

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan starting at 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Snow will move in late this afternoon, and possibly start as, or be mixed with, some rain for those more south. But if any of you see raindrops this afternoon, they should transition to all snow within 2-3 hours.

Temps have been tumbling all day, and we will be into the mid-30s by mid or late afternoon.

There has been a report of light freezing drizzle this afternoon. We don’t think it’ll be a widespread problem but, with temperatures already below freezing across the northern half of the area, be aware that there could be a slick spot if you are out and you notice some drizzle.

Snow accumulations

Snow will be coming down very consistently all Saturday evening and overnight, with snow falling at a quarter- to a half-an-inch per hour. It’ll start tapering off first thing Sunday morning.

There is a good chance for 3-6 inches of snow accumulation across Metro Detroit by Sunday morning. Four inches of snow will likely be the most common amount.

Accumulating snow totals will be impacted by any lingering rain south of I-94.

Saturday’s sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

We may see some heavier snow bands through Jackson, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, but it’s tough to nail down exactly where the heavier snow totals will be. There should be a push of lake effect snow on the shorelines of Lake Huron Sunday morning, which will boost numbers there as well.

Be careful! The primary concern for this weather advisory is tricky travel. It would be safest and best if we all avoid driving as much as possible late tonight through mid-morning Sunday.

You can view the interactive, real-time radar below.

Sunny Sunday, more snow next week

After the snow ends Sunday, clouds will gradually give way to partly sunny skies and we may even end up with a good deal of sunshine with chilly upper 20s for highs.

Monday will be very chilly to start, with some single digit temps and teens for lows, and highs in the upper 20s. Winds will be light Monday and Tuesday and, with enough sunshine, we should get briefly back into the mid-30s Tuesday.

The winds will start cranking Wednesday as we await another winter storm. This one doesn’t look too impressive, but prepare for some snow to impact our area late Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We’ll also have another taste of those teens and 20s.

Stay tuned.

