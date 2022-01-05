Metro Detroit weather: High winds, dropping temps and snow

Good Wednesday morning! We have a trifecta of weather issues moving into Metro Detroit today starting with the winds which have already begun cranking plus, dropping temps, and falling snow later today. The warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning as you head out and about as we are in the low to mid 30s to get going. Those winds will double in speed later today, but they are creating wind chills in the 20s right now so you’ll want the full winter arsenal today as temps drop, flakes fly, and winds continue to escalate. All of Metro Detroit is in a Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. today.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

A cold front blowing through is the reason for our weather woes today and that front will create wind gusts of 40-45 mph later this morning and into the afternoon leading to sporadic power outage potential. Snow showers will be coming and going with most of Metro Detroit only seeing a fresh dusting of the white stuff. Parts of our North Zone may see 1-2″ and the lake effect will bring added snow around the shorelines of Lake Huron. Parts of Western Michigan are in a Winter Storm Warning for heavier bands off of Lake Michigan bringing 5-10″ of snow and very dangerous travel conditions. Please use plenty of caution if you must travel west today. Temps will drop from the low 30s this morning to the low and mid 20s this afternoon feeling more like single digits with those gusty winds.

Sunset is at 5:16 p.m.

Chilly air moves in after our Wednesday cold front and that sets us up for more dangerous cold tomorrow and Friday. Morning lows in the teens with breezes knocking the wind chills down into the single digits. Highs tomorrow will hang in the mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies and a few flakes and flurries coming and going. We will likely see subzero wind chills on Friday morning with teens to low and mid 20s for temps all day and some well-deserved sunshine.

We will warm a little this weekend after a chilly start to your Saturday morning. Highs should nudge into the lower 30s with some sunshine in the morning and increasing clouds throughout the day.

A wintry mix moves in overnight into Sunday morning with rain and snow showers mainly through the morning hours. Those showers again come with a cold front that will likely bring an even colder shot of air early next week with single digits, teens, and low 20s most of next week. Brrrr!

