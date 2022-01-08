Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Saturday becomes slippery later

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Today will be frigid and bright in the morning, then chilly and cloudier in the afternoon. The next weather system will bring a bit of everything: snow, ice and rain. Sunday will be warmer in the morning than the afternoon, as another cold blast arrives early next week.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Saturday morning will be sunny and frigid. Temperatures start in the single digits and low teens, with wind chills near or just below zero. It’s another morning where we must dress in layers in order to stay warm. Those who will be away from home all day will need to prepare for slippery weather in the evening.

Saturday afternoon will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will go from cold to chilly, with early afternoon temperatures in the 20s warming into the low and middle 30s in the late afternoon.

Ann Arbor will be the location of a big basketball game with the Michigan Wolverines hosting the Michigan State Spartans at 2:30 p.m. at Crisler Center. Fans going to the game will have dry roads. If they stay until the final buzzer, they will encounter streets just becoming slippery.

Today’s sunset is at 5:18 p.m.

As moisture rides over the cold air at the ground this afternoon, sleet and freezing rain are possible.

Slick weather will slowly migrate from Southwest to Northeast across Southeast Michigan. Starting in Lenawee and Monroe counties, scattered snowflakes and ice pellets will march across I-94, then I-696 and north toward I-69. People must be careful traveling because of icy patches on sidewalks, streets and highways.

Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark (32 degrees) late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Temperatures will rise slightly a few hours after sunset Saturday night as the region becomes entrenched in the warmer sector of this system. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s before midnight and afterward. Although it will be chilly, this does mean that scattered snow showers and sleet will turn into scattered rain during night-time hours.

Falling temperatures Sunday

Sunday will be chilly and wet in the morning. Temperatures will start in the middle and upper 30s, then fall to the 20s in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy all day.

The colder air at the end of the weekend is part of a cold blast that will grip Detroit and Southeastern Michigan at the beginning of next week.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and much colder. Morning temps will be in the low and middle teens. Afternoon temps will be near 20 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but it won’t increase daytime temperatures much. It will be colder than average, again, with highs just above 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

