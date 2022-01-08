Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan overnight Saturday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeastern Michigan counties due to possible freezing rain and drizzle overnight Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected, and will create icy conditions.

Officials say areas along I-94 and south of I-94 have the best chance of seeing an accumulation of ice, but accumulations will still be less than a tenth of an inch.

Southeast Michigan residents are encouraged to drive cautiously and prepare for power outages.

You can view an interactive radar below.