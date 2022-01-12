Metro Detroit weather: A few snowflakes, a few raindrops

DETROIT – A weak storm system crossing the Great Lakes is generating very light rain and snow across the southern part of Michigan, and some of us will get it into Wednesday evening before the activity tapers off.

Temperatures Wednesday night will be slow to fall due to the cloud cover, with lows only around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Wind will become light and variable.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 5:23 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 8 a.m.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and a bit colder on Thursday, with highs in the mid-30s (1 degree Celsius), and wind becoming north at 5 to 10 mph.

That north wind makes a difference in the Thursday night forecast for those near Lake Huron, as some high-resolution computer models suggest that lake-effect snow bands may develop and initially impact the shoreline, but then angle inland toward the southwest as the wind shifts and blows from the northeast by later Thursday night.

Ad

Many more people in the Thumb won’t see snow than will, but those who end up under a band could get a fresh coating of light snow. Lows Thursday night in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly cloudy Friday, with any lingering snow showers in the Thumb tapering off by afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and much colder Friday night, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather -- another big miss

Another major winter storm bypasses us to the south this weekend. Snow -- and I mean a lot of it -- will fall in places not accustomed to snow, such as Kentucky and Tennessee, before the storm turns northeast and plows parts of New England.

While I can’t provide exact details yet on where the rain/snow line will set up, be aware that you may have problems getting into some New England airports by Monday morning (and don’t even think about driving to New England this weekend. You might be OK on Saturday, but some models are quicker than others bringing the snow north on Sunday).

Ad

As for us, we should have mostly cloudy skies Saturday and, hopefully, partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Saturday will be another bitter cold day, with highs only in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) and wind chills averaging between -5 and 5 degrees (-21 to -15 degrees Celsius). Lows Saturday night once again drop to near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Highs Sunday should recover back into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weather links