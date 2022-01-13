Metro Detroit Weather: Spotty ice as we slowly cool back down

DETROIT – Be careful and slow down as you hit the roads this Thursday morning around Metro Detroit as they are a bit icy from yesterday’s rain and snow now freezing and turning slick. The sky is cloudy but dry, it’s the roads that are a bit of a hazard here and there today. Temperatures are dropping from the mid 30s to the upper 20s to low 30s as you head out and about without much of a breeze, so wind chills and air temps are basically the same. Most of the day will be mostly dry with a shot at some light snow midday.

SUNRISE: 8:00 AM

There’s a weak disturbance moving through Michigan today and it will at least try to bring a few flurries and very light snow without much of a problem. We could also see a little drizzle as temps will hover in the mid 30s in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario today and winds NNW 5-10mph keeping it feeling a few degrees cooler. Again, skies will stay mostly cloudy today and we will be cooling down tonight into Friday, but there are a couple of cold fronts sliding through Friday and Saturday which will allow arctic air to settle in here for the weekend. The winds shift later tonight and that could create some decent lake effect snow in our North Zone overnight and early Friday.

SUNSET: 5:24 PM

Snow showers will begin to form from Lake Huron moving south with winds NNE 5-15mph and we may get some accumulation Friday near the shorelines of Lake Huron into Southern Ontario so avoid traveling through those areas if you can. Most of us will see cooler 20s tomorrow with a cold front passing through under partly sunny skies and a few flakes… especially east side closer to the lake effect threat. Another cold front will move through as we head into Saturday and that allows the bitter cold, arctic air to keep moving in.

It’s a single digit start Saturday with mostly cloudy skies gradually clearing to a nice afternoon mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Brrr! Sunday will be very similar with lows in the single digits, but a little more sunshine should allow highs to warm into the upper 20s. A snow maker will just miss us all weekend and then move up the east coast on Monday. So MLK Day here should be just mostly cloudy and cool with upper teens to near 30F for temps and we’ll let you know if that snow maker takes a turn in our direction. Instead, there’s a better bet for some light accumulating snow late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

