Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold is back

It’s a very different morning compared to yesterday when temps were near 40 degrees, so it’s about 20-25 degrees cooler around Metro Detroit on this Thursday morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Yes, it’s back to the full winter arsenal as the concern for frostbite is back which means we need to cover up as much exposed skin as possible. There are a couple of lake effect snow bands coming off of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan and a few flakes and flurries will be flying around here this morning but it’s nothing major and won’t add up to much.

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

The arctic air is in place now and will settle around the Great Lakes into and through this coming weekend. Our high temps today will hang in the lower 20s under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and lighter winds today NNW 7-12mph. We will see some morning sun mixed with clouds and a few more clouds building in midday into the afternoon which will filter out some of the sunshine and keep us on the cool side with wind chills in the single digits and low teens at best.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:32 p.m.

We will see and feel single digit lows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and Friday will be the brightest day of the week and weekend so try and soak up some of that free vitamin D. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 20s and calm winds S 3-8mph.

Snow chances will be with us Saturday, Sunday, and Monday but most of it will be next week. So, Saturday brings a little more cloud cover and gusty winds SW 10-20mph with highs in the mid to upper 20s but a biting wind keeps those wind chills in the dangerous category all day. Snow chances will be late afternoon or evening and it looks like a dusting with scattered snow showers.

Another quick moving snow maker cruises through Metro Detroit Sunday afternoon and evening with just another dusting of new snow. Again, cold single digits and teens will only warm into the mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies and late snow showers.

Ad

Monday will be our best bet for accumulating snow although the computer model data is all over the map still with what to expect. It looks like a late day Alberta Clipper bringing several inches of new snow late Monday into Tuesday.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android