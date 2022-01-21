23º

Metro Detroit weather update: Cold air is sticking around but you’ll only see light snow this weekend

More impactful snow comes Monday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 21, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 21, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Some snow this weekend

  • Light snow moves through Saturday, giving way to a light accumulation.
  • A dusting in the south zone, up to an inch in the north zone.
  • Few flakes can’t be ruled out Sunday, but little to no impact.

More snow early next week

  • The more impactful snow comes Monday, with a few flakes possibly lingering into Tuesday.
  • Morning drive looks dry, but snow moves in during the afternoon and evening.
  • We’ll get more snow with this system. 1″ to 3″ likely, with higher amounts in the north zone.

Staying cold

  • Things are going to stay cool for a while. The warmest we get is upper 20s on Monday.
  • Middle of next week we’ll be in the teens for highs.

Cold headlines

  • Coldest temperature in Detroit history (Jan. 21)
    • On Jan 21, 1984, we hit -21 degrees, marking the coldest temperature in Detroit history.
  • Coldest normal high of the year (Jan. 22)
    • Saturday is the coldest normal high that we see, at 31.8 degrees.
    • The National Weather Service likes to round up normals to whole numbers for climatological purposes, but when you look at the numbers down to tenths, the coldest is 31.8 degrees.
  • Coldest temperature in United States history (Jan. 23)
    • Sunday is the anniversary of the coldest temperature recorded in U.S. history.
    • Prospect Creek, Alaska, dropped to -80 degrees back on Jan 23, 1971.

