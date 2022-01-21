Metro Detroit weather update: Cold air is sticking around but you’ll only see light snow this weekend

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 21, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Some snow this weekend
- Light snow moves through Saturday, giving way to a light accumulation.
- A dusting in the south zone, up to an inch in the north zone.
- Few flakes can’t be ruled out Sunday, but little to no impact.
More snow early next week
- The more impactful snow comes Monday, with a few flakes possibly lingering into Tuesday.
- Morning drive looks dry, but snow moves in during the afternoon and evening.
- We’ll get more snow with this system. 1″ to 3″ likely, with higher amounts in the north zone.
Staying cold
- Things are going to stay cool for a while. The warmest we get is upper 20s on Monday.
- Middle of next week we’ll be in the teens for highs.
Cold headlines
- Coldest temperature in Detroit history (Jan. 21)
- On Jan 21, 1984, we hit -21 degrees, marking the coldest temperature in Detroit history.
- Coldest normal high of the year (Jan. 22)
- Saturday is the coldest normal high that we see, at 31.8 degrees.
- The National Weather Service likes to round up normals to whole numbers for climatological purposes, but when you look at the numbers down to tenths, the coldest is 31.8 degrees.
- Coldest temperature in United States history (Jan. 23)
- Sunday is the anniversary of the coldest temperature recorded in U.S. history.
- Prospect Creek, Alaska, dropped to -80 degrees back on Jan 23, 1971.