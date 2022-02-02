Metro Detroit weather: Heavier snowfall is moving our way

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The snow was slow to get going in some areas, but others have been getting hammered. We’ve seen reports of 6-7 inches in parts of Genesee County and 3-5 inches in Livingston County.

But for those of you who haven’t received much accumulation yet, don’t worry: Heavier snow is falling across northern Indiana, and that’s moving our way.

More snow Wednesday

Snow will increase through Wednesday evening before tapering off from north to south between midnight and dawn.

In general, another 3-6 inches of snow is possible through Wednesday night.

Note: Depending on the exact wind direction, some Lake Huron lake-effect snow bands may impact the southern Lake Huron shorelines, so be aware of this if you live in this area.

As explained over the past few days, this is really a two-part storm. There’s the Wednesday snow and the Thursday snow, with a break in between.

We’re getting the Wednesday snow. It may not be quite as much as expected in some places, but snow we will get nonetheless. There have been questions about the Thursday snow all week due to great uncertainty about how the models were going to handle a wave of low pressure moving from Texas to the northeast.

Less snow expected Thursday

It now appears the northern half of our area may get little to no snow Thursday, so what you get Wednesday into Wednesday night will be your storm total.

Those of you south of 8 Mile Road (possibly south of I-94) may get grazed by an area of light snow Thursday, but I only expect perhaps an inch or two, if that.

As of right now, there’s only a single computer model advertising a more aggressive solution with much heavier snow on Thursday. All of the rest have shifted the heaviest snow farther south. So I’m cautiously optimistic that most of us will receive most or all of our snow Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Other forecast notes

Temperatures will fall through the night, bottoming out in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-8 degrees Celsius) for an overnight low. Wind will blow generally from the north at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:49 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m.

As mentioned above, some light snow is possible Thursday, but mainly just south of I-94. It’ll be a cold day, with near steady temperatures in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). North winds at 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the single digits (-14 to -13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday, with highs near 20 degrees (-6 degrees Celsius).

Skies gradually clear Friday night, with lows well down in the single digits, and possibly near zero in our coldest rural areas (-17 to -19 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather

Mostly sunny to perhaps partly cloudy Saturday, with highs near 20 degrees (-6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a few snowflakes possible. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

All-in-all, it looks like a great weekend for the kids to get out and play in the snow!

