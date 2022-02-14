Metro Detroit weather: Icy conditions remain after Sunday snow

It’s a mixed bag around Metro Detroit with icy and more dangerous driving conditions in areas that saw some decent snow Sunday. Temperatures are noticeably colder in the single digits with Monday morning wind chills at or below 0 degrees so, stay inside a little longer and cuddle with your loved ones. Happy Valentine’s Day from your Local4Casters. It’s going to be chilly all day so keep the full winter arsenal in play as you bundle up today.

Sunrise is at 7:31 a.m.

Most of this Valentine’s Day, Monday will be cold with skies filled with more clouds than sunshine with high temps hanging in the low 20s and a manageable breeze SW 5-10mph that will still give us those dangerous wind chills in the single digits to low teens. Nobody wants to get frostbite, especially on a day full of warm hearts but it’s possible in 30-45 minutes on exposed skin. These partly sunny skies will give way to occasional pockets of thicker clouds and a few snow showers on and off capable of nothing more than a dusting here and there. Use the radar on the Local4Casters app if you’re heading out for last minute candy and flowers, or out for a romantic dinner. The best window for a few light snow showers will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.

Sunset is at 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday morning flurries will clear out before sunrise and we will see some lingering clouds over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and that will greatly impact our temperatures. It’s a cool start in the low teens, and then highs heading toward 30 degrees if we can get a little bit of afternoon sunshine. Right now, it looks like partly sunny skies and upper 20s to near 30 degrees with lower 30s possible with a chance for a mid afternoon clearing of the clouds.

Wednesday is going to be a brief break from the cold as our computer model guidance has Metro Detroit in line for high temps in the 45-50 degree range. The winds will be whipping SW 10-25mph making it tougher to enjoy this little warm-up, and we will get some sunshine during the morning before clouds move in ahead of some rain. Yes, rain will melt a lot of our snow away Wednesday night and into Thursday morning which could bring some minor flood concerns especially on our roads. The rain will change to snow but the timing is everything.

Thursday morning should be a rainy and windy one, and if the temps hang in the upper 30s to low 40s into the afternoon, accumulating snow is less of a concern. It will change over to snow as temps fall through the 30s in the afternoon and if that switchover happens earlier in the day, we could see a couple of inches of snow. All weekend, snow model data was leaning toward a healthy snow for this Thursday and Friday, but they have scaled back. It will become much cooler Friday in the 20s and then low to mid 30s this weekend.

