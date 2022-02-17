30º

List of Metro Detroit snow emergencies as another winter storm arrives

4-9 inches of snow expected across Southeast Michigan

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A snow plow. (Thanassis Stavrakis, Copyright 20212 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – Another winter storm is heading toward Metro Detroit on Thursday, and that means snow emergencies have been issued in several communities.

The Local 4Casters are expecting 4-9 inches to fall across the area Thursday (Feb. 17), with most of Metro Detroit receiving about a half-foot of snow.

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning today in Metro Detroit

Here’s a list of the snow emergencies that have been issued so far:

Macomb County

  • Center Line: From 12 a.m. Thursday until further notice.

Monroe County

  • Monroe: From 4 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

Oakland County

  • Auburn Hills: From 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.
  • Clawson: From 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.
  • Farmington: From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
  • Madison Heights: From 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
  • South Lyon: From 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday.

Wayne County

  • Dearborn Heights: From 3 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
  • Inkster: From noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Monday.
  • Rockwood: From 3 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.

