List of Metro Detroit snow emergencies as another winter storm arrives

DETROIT – Another winter storm is heading toward Metro Detroit on Thursday, and that means snow emergencies have been issued in several communities.

The Local 4Casters are expecting 4-9 inches to fall across the area Thursday (Feb. 17), with most of Metro Detroit receiving about a half-foot of snow.

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning today in Metro Detroit

Here’s a list of the snow emergencies that have been issued so far:

Macomb County

Center Line: From 12 a.m. Thursday until further notice.

Monroe County

Monroe: From 4 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

Oakland County

Auburn Hills : From 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

Clawson : From 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

Farmington : From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

Madison Heights : From 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

South Lyon: From 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday.

Wayne County