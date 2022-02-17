List of Metro Detroit snow emergencies as another winter storm arrives

DETROIT – Another winter storm is heading toward Metro Detroit on Thursday, and that means snow emergencies have been issued in several communities.
The Local 4Casters are expecting 4-9 inches to fall across the area Thursday (Feb. 17), with most of Metro Detroit receiving about a half-foot of snow.
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning today in Metro Detroit
Here’s a list of the snow emergencies that have been issued so far:
Macomb County
- Center Line: From 12 a.m. Thursday until further notice.
Monroe County
- Monroe: From 4 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills: From 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.
- Clawson: From 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.
- Farmington: From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
- Madison Heights: From 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
- South Lyon: From 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday.
Wayne County
- Dearborn Heights: From 3 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
- Inkster: From noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Monday.
- Rockwood: From 3 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.