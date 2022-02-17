Metro Detroit school closings likely Friday as several inches of snow, ice approach

DETROIT – Several Metro Detroit schools are likely to close Friday as an approaching winter storm brings significant snow and ice to the area.

The Local 4Casters are predicting that as temperatures plummet through the morning and afternoon Thursday, ran will turn to ice, and ultimately give way to snow.

It’s expected to lead to substantial accumulation -- 4-8 inches areawide. Click here to read the latest update from the Local 4Casters.

Brandon Roux says most of the area south of M-59 will receive about 6 inches of snow Thursday. Up to 7-9 inches is possible in the heart of Metro Detroit.

Areas to the west and north might only get a few inches, he said.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, so be careful when shoveling.

Ad

Snow will taper off Friday, but due to cold temperatures, residual ice and snow could make traveling dangerous in the morning. That could lead to many schools canceling or electing to keep classes virtual.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Southeast Michigan from 3 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday. Click here to view all active and upcoming weather alerts.