Metro Detroit weather: Winter weather advisory with tricky morning travel

Metro Detroit is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 a.m. Friday due to the snow and icy roads this morning. It’s just above nuisance level, and there is some tricky travel from the ice and snow overnight.

Temps are in the lower 20s with winds moving NW at 5-15 mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

More snow is folding in from the west this morning, and we will have slick conditions through 8 a.m. Just plan on some extra time for your drive this morning.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:15 a.m.

Our weather conditions will improve little by little today, as skies will become mostly cloudy or partly sunny. It will dry out as we go through the day this Friday.

It is cold and will be all day, as we hang in the 20s to near 30 degrees with winds keeping a pesky, steady breeze that keeps us from warming up today.

Today’s sunset is at 6:18 p.m.

Calmer weekend

The weekend looks pretty darn good around Metro Detroit as we head well into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be a chilly start first thing Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies and teens, with wind chills in the single digits. We’ll have a nice mix of sun and clouds Saturday after the chilly start. Highs will head into the low and mid 30s by Saturday afternoon.

We will be dry Saturday with a few more clouds through the afternoon, but we may get a few flakes on Sunday.

The second half of the weekend is a little bit warmer with highs Sunday in the mid-to-upper 30s. There is a weak cold front trying to move through. Right now, it looks like a dry cool front in the afternoon, but we may see a few spotty, light snow showers Sunday afternoon. Don’t count on much in the way of wet weather.

The cold front will bring a noticeable dip in temps as we head into Monday morning.

Next week preview

We’ll have a chilly start to the work and school week Monday with teens for lows, and highs closer to 30 degrees in the afternoon. It will be a nice mix of sun and clouds Monday, but a cool one for sure.

We will see warmer winds take our highs closer to 40 degrees Tuesday.

There is another weak cold front bringing a few late day snowflakes Tuesday, and then cooler air midweek for Metro Detroit -- which means highs will be closer to 30 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, and then warming into the 40s by next weekend.

