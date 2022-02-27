Metro Detroit weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds with more melting

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Skies will be mostly blue this morning, and mostly gray this afternoon. Despite incoming clouds, temperatures will still rise above freezing.

A weak front will bring clouds and much lower temperatures tonight and Monday. Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week. Then, March comes in like a lamb with temperatures way above freezing and above average.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:12 a.m.

Sunday morning will be cold and clear. Temperatures start in the low 20s.

It remains breezy from overnight, with a WSW wind blowing at 10-15 mph. This will cause wind chills to be in the low teens, so bundling up remains a good idea before heading out.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudier and chilly. Temperatures rise to the middle and upper 30s. There won’t be additional precipitation, but streets will be wet with more thawing occurring.

Today’s sunset is at 6:20 p.m.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. The mercury will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s by dinner time.

The weak trough of low pressure bringing the clouds may produce a few widely scattered flurries Sunday night. It certainly gets colder with overnight lows in the low teens.

Colder Monday

Monday will become partly sunny after early morning clouds and widely scattered snowflakes. It will be colder again. Daytime temperatures will be near 30 degrees on Monday, February’s final day.

Warmer temps ahead

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rebounding temperatures. There is a good chance of melting and thawing with highs in the low 40s. Be extremely careful when it comes to lake ice. The possibility of falling through the ice or being stranded on an ice flow increases as the week progresses.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees.

Snow showers are possible Thursday, and it will be chillier. Highs will be in the low 30s to near 35 degrees.

Friday will be sunnier and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Saturday will have higher temperatures with rain showers possible. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s.

