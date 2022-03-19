Metro Detroit weather: Damp, chilly Saturday evening

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening.

The final full evening of winter will be mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers. By this time, nearly an inch of rain will follow throughout much of Southeast Michigan since Friday.

Sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Showers become wider and even more widely scattered Saturday night. It will still be chilly, with overnight lows in the mid- and upper 30s.

Spring begins at 11:33 a.m. Sunday. The skies open up and sun shines for the last few hours of winter. The first few hours of spring will be mostly sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid-50s.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Eyes will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with rain arriving late. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet, with rain showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.