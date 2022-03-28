Metro Detroit weather: Quarter-inch of ice possible as this week’s storm begins with wintry mix

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 28, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Ice/rain on the way
- Our next storm system comes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
- This will start off as a wintry mix, with freezing rain having the biggest impact for us.
- Wednesday morning’s drive will be slow, and we will likely have some ice accumulation.
- Models are suggesting up to a quarter-inch of ice, with the highest totals in the West and North zones.
- As temperatures warm into the afternoon, everything becomes plain old rain. This rain hangs around through Thursday, as well.
- A few snowflakes may hang around Friday.
- It’s also going to be breezy during these few days, with gusts over 35 mph.
Goodbye to the 30s (for highs)
- Tuesday will be the last day (hopefully for a while) that we’ll see highs in the 30s.
- On Wednesday, we’ll top out in the 60s, and while we do cool down late in the week and this weekend, highs are still expected to be in the 40s and 50s.
Sunset at 8 p.m.
- The sun will set at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 2). It continues to set later and later through June 26.