Metro Detroit weather: Quarter-inch of ice possible as this week’s storm begins with wintry mix

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 28, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Our next storm system comes late Tuesday into Wednesday.

This will start off as a wintry mix, with freezing rain having the biggest impact for us.

Wednesday morning’s drive will be slow, and we will likely have some ice accumulation.

Models are suggesting up to a quarter-inch of ice, with the highest totals in the West and North zones.

As temperatures warm into the afternoon, everything becomes plain old rain. This rain hangs around through Thursday, as well.

A few snowflakes may hang around Friday.