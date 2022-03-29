Winter weather advisory tonight thru Wednesday in SE Michigan: What we’re tracking

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 29-30, 2022.

Precipitation moves in around midnight tonight, and could start off as light snow.

As warm air just above the surface starts to move in, precipitation will change over to rain… but with the surface still being at/below freezing, we’re likely to see freezing rain take over.

This freezing rain will continue to fall until around daybreak Wednesday. By that time the surface will start to warm above freezing, meaning whatever falls should stay liquid and not freeze.

Ice accumulation will be the biggest concern, as some spots in the north and west zones could see up to a quarter inch of ice. Wednesday morning drive will likely be slow, especially in these areas.

A couple of showers may linger through lunch time, but it looks like we’ll get a break for some dry time in the afternoon and early evening.