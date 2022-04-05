Metro Detroit weather: Brighter, milder Tuesday before more rain

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Tuesday is the most gorgeous day of the entire workweek. The grass is getting greener under fuzzy sunshine. Also, it is milder with above-average temperatures around for midweek.

Under a milky blue sky, we have sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to near 60° Tuesday afternoon into early Tuesday evening. This is the best day of the week to spend time with the family at the park, down by the river, or along the lake.

Tuesday evening will have fair skies and mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 50s -- not a bad time to have dinner outdoors while the sun is still shining.

Sunset is at 8:04 p.m.

Tuesday night becomes cloudy with on and off sprinkles and light rain showers closer to the Michigan-Ohio border before midnight. It becomes chillier afterward. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Wednesday

Steady rain arrives during Wednesday morning’s commute, mainly after sunrise during the middle of it. The wettest portion of the day will be from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. It remains mild, with daytime temperatures in the mid- and upper 50s.

Thursday

Thursday will have scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 50s. Umbrellas and raincoats will still be needed.

Friday -- Opening Day

Grab your favorite Detroit Tigers hat, sweatshirt, jacket, scarf and gloves to stay warm at the Tigers home opener. First pitch against the Chicago White Sox is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Grab a poncho and pack your patience, because chilly rain showers are still in the office. Tailgate temperatures will be in the 30s. Temperature during first pitch will be in the low 40s. By the final out, the mercury will be below average -- in the mid-40s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday may start off with a wintry mix and end up with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. It will be cool, with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be the brighter and warmer day of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60° or more.