Metro Detroit weather: Friday rain for some, then warming for Mother’s Day

DETROIT – Good Friday morning!

Storm Tracker 4 has been busy overnight and early this morning, tracking scattered rain showers moving in from the south.

We have more shower chances today, so keep the umbrella handy, and plan on slippery streets for the morning and evening commutes.

Temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s as you head out, with a little breeze making it feel a few degrees cooler. There will be some breaks between showers later this morning.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:22 a.m.

We are not planning on an all-day soaker here in Metro Detroit, so keep your outdoor plans in place while you keep an eye on the radar on the Local4Casters app to see if you might have a shower or two heading your way.

Rain chances are on-and-off with a warm front moving out of the Ohio Valley to our south, and it’s pushing more moisture to the north all day today. There is still some uncertainty on exact timing of rain bands coming up from the south, but we should see some heavier and more widespread rain showers through the lunch hour today.

High temperatures will settle in the neighborhood of 60 degrees, with winds moving NE at 7-15 mph.

We expect more rain in our South and Metro Zones today, and fewer drips and drops north of M-59 in our North Zone. Showers closer to Downtown Detroit will not be too serious and will not be severe. It’s more of a nuisance, garden variety spring shower scenario here, with showers that could reduce visibility and create tricky driving conditions at times.

Today’s sunset is at 8:38 p.m.

Rain showers from Friday should completely dry out as we head into Saturday.

Drier, warmer Mother’s Day weekend

The computer models are starting to show signs of better weather on Saturday morning.

We won’t have much moisture around, and mostly cloudy skies will gradually clear to an afternoon mix of sun and clouds. In this likely scenario, we should see high temps warm into the low or even mid-60s Saturday afternoon. A stiff breeze will move NE at 7-15 mph.

Mother Nature is granting us a great gift for Mother’s Day here with some much needed sunshine.

Most of Sunday will be mostly sunny. Most of Metro Detroit will see high temperatures between 65-70 degrees in the afternoon hours, making it a great day to get out in the yard or garden with your mom.

Sunday will be the first of several warming and sunny days, giving us an early taste of summer as we go through next week.

Next week preview

Monday looks great with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Then, we’ll start to see a stretch of days flirting with 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

We did a decent job at making a dent in our rain deficit this week, but we will struggle for rain all of next week. It could be next Sunday before we get back into the wet weather around here.

