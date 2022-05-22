Metro Detroit cooling down with temps in the mid 60s

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Good Sunday morning, Detroit!

Temperatures have cooled and will be in the upper 50s, near 60F. Any showers we see are just ahead of a cool front waiting to move through here this morning, bringing a comfortable feel to Pure Michigan later in the day.

Skies will go from mostly cloudy for a little while this morning before a cold front helps to scour out the skies to mostly sunny and very pleasant this afternoon. The winds will be blowing from the WNW 5-13mph with slightly cooler air as our high temperatures only hit the middle 60s around Metro Detroit today. After a stretch of Summer-like weather recently, this will feel great today and through the next few days before rain chances return to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:5 p.m.

Taking a look at the Week Ahead

Monday is expected to have temperatures in the low to mid-40s. There are Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories across Central and Northern Lower early Monday. Skies will be a beautiful blend of sun and clouds in Metro Detroit. Monday as highs hit the low to middle 60s, which is five to 10 degrees below our average this time of year.

Ad

Tuesday will start to warm, but afternoon clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker. So, look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s or even warmer if we can hang on to a little more sunshine.

The rain doesn’t appear to be a player in our forecast until Wednesday morning, and we will likely see a couple of rounds of rain and thunder this coming Wednesday. Our computer models show scattered thundershowers and highs in the low 70s as we anticipate a trend of wetter weather coming back to Metro Detroit midweek and later in the week.

According to the data we collect and study, Thursday shows signs of being the wettest day of the week as highs may stay in those lower 70s between showers. Some rumbles of thunder are in play for the day, so we will have questions about outdoor activities’ safety on Wednesday and Thursday. There may be a few left-over showers on Friday, but not much rain will remain beyond the morning hours.

Ad

70s are possible Friday, and we may see 75F to 80F on Saturday with more sunshine next weekend.