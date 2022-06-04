Expect sunny Saturday with mild temps throughout the day

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

More terrific weather is in store for today. Temperatures will be lower than average under abundant sunshine. Tonight will be fair and cool. We will have increasing clouds tomorrow with a chance of showers. It will not be a washout. More persistent showers are possible Monday, and umbrellas may still be needed a couple of days afterward.

Saturday’s forecast

Saturday morning will be chilly and clear. Early risers would have had a chance to see four planets of our solar system in a straight line in the eastern and southeastern sky; Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

The Detroit Grand Prix will have perfect weather for the drivers and spectators. It will be cooler than average and mild. Tempartaure highs will be there 70°F.

Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Saturday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

What to expect for Sunday

Clouds gather from Sunday morning to the afternoon. Scattered showers will begin forming and falling north of 8 mile road. Despite this, it’ll become warmer for the afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s. Scattered showers eventually affect Detroit and the rest of southeast Michigan by late in the afternoon and evening.

Taking a look into next week

Showers in a few thunderstorms or more likely Monday. Temperatures are above average again as the mercury rises to near 80°F. Paragraph

Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered showers. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the middle 70s.

We have the same type of weather Wednesday highs in the mid 70s and scattered showers.

