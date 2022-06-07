There’s more rain in store for Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Overview

After the soaking rain leaves, clouds remain for a while. Then, we will see brighter skies and higher temperatures. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Wednesday will have sunshine in the morning and a few showers afterward.

Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon gradually goes from cloudy to partly sunny. Plus, it goes from cool to a bit mild. Temperatures rise to 70°F or more with enough sunshine.

Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Rest of this week

Wednesday begins with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few scattered showers develop in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures will be near 75°F.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Showers come back late Friday. Daytime temperatures reach the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday will have a sun mix with clouds. It will be mild, in the lower mid-70s.

Monday becomes warmer under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 80°F.

