Metro Detroit weather: Morning showers move out, afternoon showers possible

DETROIT – Early morning rain showers are fading fast but the roads are still a little sloppy for part of the commute as you head out and about with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s around Metro Detroit. The rain is moving east through Southern Ontario although we cannot rule out a little bit of drizzle here and there toward or just after sunrise on this Thursday morning. You might need a light coat as you hit the roads early this morning whether for walking the dog or pounding the pavement on your way to where you need to go. Most of the day ahead will be dry although a few late afternoon showers are possible and we need to keep those umbrellas handy both today and tomorrow.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Morning showers moved out through Ontario leaving just a tiny wake of trouble. We expect a weak disturbance from the north to pass through mid-Michigan later today bringing a few late afternoon rain and thundershowers mainly in our North Zone and east side of Metro Detroit into Southern Ontario. These showers will be widely scattered so don’t worry about your outdoor activities being washed out but some of these showers could have lightning and small hail. The Local4Casters app radar will guide you around any temporary delays. Most of us will stay dry during the afternoon with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. We are going to see similar high temps tomorrow, and through the weekend before we head back into the 80s next week.

Sunset is at 9:09 p.m.

Friday morning will on the cool side again with dry conditions and lows in the low to middle 50s if you’re heading out early enough. We have a weak disturbance high up in the skies passing over Metro Detroit bringing a few scattered rain showers into play and high temps in those middle 70s again. There’s a slightly better chance for rain Friday as opposed to today but both days don’t bring a lot of hope in the way of a nice free lawn watering from Mother Nature. So don’t cancel your outdoor plans and don’t shut off those sprinklers yet.

The weekend looks both very familiar, and a little bit like a mystery still. Our computer models show a few light showers mainly before sunrise on Saturday with mid 50s early followed by sun and clouds with middle 70s into the afternoon here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Again, the computer models throw an area of rain and thundershowers over us late, late Saturday into early Sunday.

Sunday starts with showers while the afternoon is still up for grabs. We should plan on mid 70s and a few scattered showers by mid afternoon but, it will be a touch warmer if we keep the rain out of Sunday afternoon. The heat and humidity begin to climb next week as Monday takes to near 80 degrees with sun and clouds, and Tuesday will bring low to mid 80s and a few pop ups possible.

Stay tuned and make sure you have the Local4Casters App. It's all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android