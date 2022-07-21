Metro Detroit weather: Hot stretch drags on

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning, and that’s a little more like it. Storms Wednesday left scattered damage around Metro Detroit when a cold front slammed into our bubble of hot and humid air. That cold front will make for a better start to our day and hopefully it was a little more comfortable sleeping weather overnight as the humidity slows up. Temperatures are still in the low 70s as you hit the road or pound the pavement with the puppy. The morning will always be the best time for getting a little exercise temperature wise.

SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

Skies are mostly clear around all of Pure Michigan and Southern Ontario as we get started on this Thursday morning. We will see a little bit of cloud cover with moisture from Lake Michigan with our daily winds from the West 7-17mph. No wet weather is expected during the day today with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90F. So, this hot stretch rolls on with the difference being the reduced humidity compared to the last couple of days. Today is a much better day to be out in the yard working or running around at the beach although it’s still going to be plenty warm requiring the usual precautions of hydration and sunscreen. Don’t forget to be generous with both.

SUNSET: 9:03 PM

A small disturbance will roll through our skies tonight and overnight bringing a slight chance of a few rain showers and we can only be so lucky to get a little help from Mother Nature with a free lawn watering. Fingers crossed! Other than that, we won’t see much in the way of wet weather as our Friday skies go from partly to mostly sunny throughout the day. We expect the skies to stay mostly sunny most of the afternoon allowing our highs to land near that trendy temp of 90F with winds W 5-12mph. Let’s call Friday the pick day of the week because the humidity will briefly go down another level creating a classic late July day here in the D. Enjoy it!

The weekend gets tricky when it comes to rain chances with a slight chance for showers Saturday and, a much better bet for the wet stuff on Sunday. Saturday will be scorching hot, and the humidity will be back in that real uncomfortable zone. Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s feeling possibly closer to triple digits. A couple of pop-up showers cannot be ruled out in the heat of the afternoon but, most of the day should be storm free until Saturday night. Our shower chances increase late Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday showers look to be more persistent and widespread making Saturday the better play right now for planning anything outdoors. You know we need the rain although we don’t want any of your weekend plans to be postponed. Right now, plan for Sunday showers throughout the day with temps in the middle 80s. The cold front moving through here at the end of our weekend will bring noticeable temperature changes next week. Yes, Sunday is the crashing of the heat wave as temps look to be in the lower and middle 80s most of next week. Stay tuned as we get a little closer to the weekend because things may certainly change. Do yourself a favor and make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters app to steer you to the clear as we get through these crazy summer days. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android