Tracking potential for storms in Metro Detroit that could bring strong, damaging winds and downpours

DETROIT – We’re tracking the potential for a few storms to develop through Monday afternoon.

You can also expect showers ongoing through this afternoon, but they’ll be scattered across the Metro Detroit area.

The storms will be moving in from the west and continuing eastward. There is a chance for severe storms. The Prediction Center has Metro Detroit in a marginal risk for severe weather (level one of five). Strong, damaging winds will be our biggest concerns in any of these storms -- along with some heavy downpours.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Sanilac County until 4 p.m.

The storm threat continues through around 6 p.m., then things should dry out tonight.

Storm Prediction Center map on Aug. 1, 2022. (NOAA/NWS)

More storms Wednesday and Thursday

The next system brings us more showers and storms mainly later in the day Wednesday and through Thursday.

High-resolution models differ some on the timing, but at this point, we’re leaning towards late afternoon/evening Wednesday is when we see the best storm chance.

A severe threat is there once again on Wednesday. At this point, we’re in a marginal risk for severe weather again, but wouldn’t be surprised to see this get bumped up to a slight risk (two of five). This also looks to be like a wind event.

Rain chances continue through the day Thursday, some models even have a pre-dawn shower in the south zone on Friday.

Hot and humid

The hottest day of the week comes Wednesday as highs will be in the middle 90s. But factor in the muggy airmass in place, and it’s going to feel like it’s over 100 in the afternoon.

