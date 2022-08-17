Metro Detroit weather: Mild morning with 80s later

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! It’s another great start to the day after a very comfortable sleeping night if you had those windows open. We have temperatures in the middle and upper 50s for those of you 30 to 40 minutes outside of Detroit. The urban heat island closer to downtown shows temps in the lower 60s as you head out for that morning walk. Concrete and asphalt store more heat, making it harder to be as cool in Detroit compared to many of our suburbs. Watch out for some patchy fog in spots as you hit the road this morning.

Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m.

Today is a bit of a broken record bringing more of what we saw both Monday and Tuesday. That means a decent mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. A light but steady wind ENE 5-12mph will guide a few thicker clouds into Metro Detroit especially this afternoon with a few isolated rain and thundershowers between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today. And like the past couple of days, most of us won’t see a whole lot of shower action and we are in the need, the need for rain. Sorry for the weak Top Gun reference.

Sunset is at 8:31 p.m.

Look for a break in this weather pattern as we head into Thursday and Friday setting the stage for a couple of great Summer days before our next genuine chance for showers. We will see mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy with a slight bump in the heat and humidity. Metro Detroit will see mostly middle 80s Thursday and Friday afternoons and no threat for showers to end the work week. If you are lucky enough to have some time off, these are the days to head to the beach, lake, or pool with the family.

Saturday will be another warm one with a dry first half of the day before a few scattered showers and storms sneak into Metro Detroit in the afternoon. Highs should still hit the mid 80s feeling closer to 90 degrees with more muggy weather. Scattered shower chances increase Saturday night into Sunday but it will not likely be a consistent and widespread rain event.

Our rain game gets upgraded on Sunday, especially in the afternoon hours with more numerous and widespread showers after 1-2 p.m. More clouds and showers will impact temps as highs will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s. If you are planning anything outdoors this weekend, Saturday will be a safer bet without any guarantees unfortunately.

It looks like a couple of disturbances will sweep through here on Monday and Tuesday which means more chances for scattered showers.

