Metro Detroit weather: Sunny with shower chances

DETROIT – Good Monday morning! The big area of showers that dealt with this weekend is stalling out near the east coast and throwing some cloud cover back at us. Skies to the west are clearer but will remain mostly cloudy closer to downtown as we start this work and school week. There are a few low clouds producing patchy fog and spotty drizzle here and there especially for east siders into Canada. Temperatures are in the middle 60s with mostly dry conditions for most of Metro Detroit. The umbrella is a good idea with more showers possible later today.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m.

We should get into a little bit of patchy blue skies to partly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees Monday afternoon with a light wind NNW 5-10mph. This stalled out system on the east coast keeps our shower chances alive during the day today with no real rhyme or reason, but they will be moving at us from the east. Again, the areas likely to see more dark skies and showers will be east of I-275 in Metro Detroit and throughout Southern Ontario. You will see more sunshine the farther west you are. A couple of weak cool fronts will keep those winds coming from the northwest and will start to clear our skies Monday evening and overnight.

Sunset is at 8:23 p.m.

Tuesday will be a straight up beautiful day as we hang on to Summer with warming temperatures. Tomorrow morning lows will hit the upper 50s to low 60s with some patchy fog. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to middle 80s. The heat and humidity continue to climb as we head into the midweek for those of you who love the warm and muggy Summer weather.

Wednesday is another picture-perfect Summer day here in Metro Detroit with highs in the middle 80s and just a touch of added humidity. Skies will start bright and sunny with a few afternoon clouds in the heat of the day. And with conditions feeling muggier, we should anticipate those mid 80 feeling closer to 90 degrees on our Hump Day.

We will keep you updated on shower chances for Thursday and Friday later this week. Thursday high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s feeling a degree or three warmer with the humidity. A quick moving cold front will sweep through Pure Michigan in the afternoon bringing some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Friday appears to be a similar set up with sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s and a few afternoon showers. It’s early but the weekend ahead looks to be warm and much less active than this past weekend. Get the free 4 Warn Weather App to steer you clear of storms and any trouble as we go through these remaining days of Summer.

