Metro Detroit weather: Morning showers with clearing skies later

DETROIT – We had a couple of waves of wild weather through Metro Detroit late Monday and earlier this morning bringing widespread wind damage and some minor flooding. A cold front is slowly moving through keeping a few stray rain and thundershowers in the mix until about 6-7 a.m. Isolated showers become less and less likely through the later morning hours with some patches of blue sky trying to break out. Temperatures are in the upper 60s as you head out and again, keep the umbrella handy only if you’re heading out early or before we’re in the clear. Showers will likely hold on a little longer in Southern Ontario and may still be in play at times this morning.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

It will be a gradual clearing of clouds later this morning into the afternoon hours. Skies will be partly cloudy at lunch time with temperatures into the upper 70s in a nice breeze W 15 gusting 20-25mph at times in the afternoon especially. We will transition nicely into mostly sunny skies into the late afternoon as highs hit the lower 80s and the humidity takes a step back making things a little more comfortable. The winds will shift to the northwest later tonight bringing in dry and cooler air setting us up for some great sleeping weather as we head into Wednesday morning.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

We will wake up to temperatures in the middle and upper 50s Wednesday morning under crystal clear skies and a great start to the day. Wednesday afternoon highs will hang in the upper 70s to lower 80s with even lower humidity which means we can keep the windows open and air the place out all day Wednesday and Thursday or longer.

It’s another morning in the 50s early Thursday with barely a cloud in the sky over Pure Michigan. Highs won’t likely get out of the middle and upper 70s under beautiful sunshine for the rest of the day. Guess what? Friday will be another absolute beauty of day around here with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs getting back to 80 degrees under a nice mix of sun and clouds.

The Holiday Weekend is going to be very nice. We will get the warmest of the weekend on Saturday as highs take off into the middle and upper 80s. There will be a weak cold front moving through Saturday night and/or Sunday morning bringing a slight chance for a shower during that timeframe. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s as skies go from mostly to partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Monday is Labor Day and right now, the computer model data doesn’t show any signs of trouble in the way of storms as we enjoy one last Summer holiday. We will keep you posted if any wet weather comes into the mix for this special weekend ahead.

