Impact of Hurricane Ian could interrupt your weekend forecast in Metro Detroit -- What to expect

DETROIT – As I write this, Hurricane Ian is making its second landfall in two days, with the South Carolina coast bearing the brunt. As the storm progresses up the east coast, we’ll be on the fringe of its moisture shield, so expect our mostly clear skies Friday evening to become partly cloudy on Saturday.

However, it appears that most of the approaching moisture is elevated, so I expect most of our cloud cover Saturday to be high-level clouds, which still allows some sunshine through. All-in-all, I think it’ll be a pretty-looking day.

Lows Friday night will generally hold in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius), with a northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

Highs Saturday should reach the upper-60s in most areas (19 to 20 degrees Celsius) but will be a little cooler near the Lake Huron shoreline. It’ll become a breezy day as we’re caught in between high pressure to the northwest with its clockwise circulation and ex-Hurricane Ian to the southeast with its counterclockwise flow. So northeast winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph during the afternoon. That’ll add a bit of chill to the air.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low-to-mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius). Northeast winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

Next week forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, with high temperatures rebounding from the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius) on Monday to the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.

Then a cold front crosses the area late Wednesday night, and we’ll get a serious touch of fall once again with breezy showers and falling temperatures on Thursday, with the cool weather sticking around through next weekend.

By the way, this is by no means certain yet, and I see our first true chance for some frost (in rural areas) during this cold snap. Check out my ten-day forecast in the app to see which day we drop into the 30s.

