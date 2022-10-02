Frost advisory issued overnight Sunday for areas north and west of Metro Detroit

Plenty of sunshine for the end of the weekend with the breezy winds continuing, but as we work into the evening hours tonight, the breezy winds will slack off giving way to light winds and clear skies. With that, some portions of the region could see their first frost overnight tonight.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas North and West of Metro Detroit until 9 a.m. Monday morning. While we drop into the 40s overnight in the metro, the 30s are possible North and West, and that could bring our first frost of the fall season tomorrow morning.

Sunshine will continue as we head into the beginning of next week. High pressure will continue to move off to the east, and we will keep plenty of sunshine into the forecast for the first part of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures warming to right around 70 degrees on Monday, and then into the lower 70s as we work into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next fall cold front will move into the region as we head into Thursday. Expect scattered rain showers and cloud cover for most of the day. High temperatures heading for the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

Dry weather moves in by the time we get to the end of the next week, but it’s going to be sharply colder. Expect a filtered sunshine for the end of the week on Friday, with high temperatures heading into the middle 50s by the time we get to Friday afternoon.

As high pressure settles into the region working into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies for our Saturday. It will be cold overnight Friday night into early on Saturday morning. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 30s, so this could be our first frost for the metro and possibly a freeze for areas outside of the metro heading into the first part of the weekend. High temperature is only making it into the lower 50s by Saturday afternoon.

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep a mixture of clouds and sunshine into the forecast. Temperatures warming up just a bit, heading into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Bryan’s 7-day forecast for Metro Detroit: