Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snowflakes

DETROIT – Good Monday morning! It’s going to be a tough few days for us here in Metro Detroit starting with some widely scattered showers on Exact Track 4D Radar as you head out and about. Temperatures are in the lower 40s so there is no threat of any snow, graupel, or ice forming out there... yet. But wind chills are in the lower 30s and you will want to dress for that. The rain showers are scattered which means it will be slowing down the morning drive for some, depending on where you are located. We have made it easier for you if you get the 4 Warn Weather app because the interactive and looping radar is right there when you open it making it easy to see what is coming your way.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast all day with some scattered morning showers becoming a bit more organized this afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 40s around Metro Detroit this Monday with a few neighborhoods possibly landing closer to 50 degrees. The winds will be whipping W 10-20 gusting 20-30mph at times keeping wind chills in the middle to upper 30s later this afternoon. There is a closed low pressure system with us the next few days which simply means a stalled-out weather maker bringing showers and cooler air into our area for the next few days. We cannot rule out an isolated rumble of thunder later this afternoon with any of these more intense showers. We also cannot rule out some snow or graupel (frozen raindrops, not freezing rain) later on this evening and tonight.

Sunset is at 6:48 p.m.

Scattered rain and snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning without any real accumulating snow to worry about. Just don’t be too surprised if you see some. Temperatures will dip down into the middle 30s early Tuesday and then struggle to warm up. Highs will stay in the middle 40s with scattered afternoon rain showers and winds WNW 10-20 gusting 25-33mph at times.

Some light wintry mix late Tuesday into Wednesday morning but most of the moisture is starting to move out of here as we head into Hump Day. But we could see that mix through 2-3am and then just mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Skies stay mostly cloudy Wednesday with a cool breeze WNW 10-20 gusting 20-25mph at times with highs in the middle to upper 40s feeling a bit cooler.

Thursday morning will present the coldest air of this cool stretch as we bottom out in the lower 30s which means some of our suburbs could see some upper 20s temporarily. Thursday also looks like the first time we will see high temps heading into the lower 50s all week with mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and that stubborn breeze SW 10-15 gusting 20-25mph. Friday will be the brightest of this work and school week ahead with middle to upper 30s early and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Believe it or not, we actually may hit 70 degrees with tons of sunshine both weekend days ahead. Stay tuned.

