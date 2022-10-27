Dry weather ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A nice stretch of dry weather lasting through the weekend. But what about Halloween?

Thursday Night

Thursday night will not be as cold as last night, but it will still be chilly. A few clouds are coming from a fading system out to our west. We will call it partly cloudy with a low in the city of 40 and suburbs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday

Really nice end to the work week. Plenty of sunshine, a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Winds out of the East are 5-10mph. If you’re headed to a Friday night football playoff game, it will be quite chilly once the sunsets just after 6:30 p.m. Take along a blanket for those cold bleacher seats, for sure.

Saturday

MSU vs. Michigan at the Big House on Saturday, and it’s going to be pretty nice for the tailgates with temps in the upper 50s. But it’s a night game, and once the sunsets, it gets downright cold! Temps drop into the 40s by halftime and low 40s by the end of the game. One good thing is that the game does not start until 7:30 p.m., which leaves plenty of time to get some yard work done during the day, with sunshine and highs reaching the low 60s.

Sunday

A few clouds move in Sunday afternoon, and temps return to the low 60s. Sunday night, there is a chance for a few showers that will likely linger into Halloween.

