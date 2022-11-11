Snowflakes possible this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – After what’s left of Hurricane Nicole just missed most of us this afternoon, we’re looking ahead to more precipitation this weekend, and some snow may be included in that.

Clouds break some for the rest of Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Given that winds will still be felt, wind chills will be in the upper 20s for many of us by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday

During the day Saturday, we’ll hang onto a mostly cloudy sky and, at times, expect a few cold raindrops and a few flakes to mix in. This impact will be minimal, but yes, you may see a few snowflakes on Saturday.

Sunday

Then again Sunday, a few flurries will be possible. Not much, but some. The bigger impact this weekend will be the cold and the winds. With gusts over 25mph at times, wind chills will be in the 30s on both afternoons, Saturday and Sunday.

Next Week

Next week we are tracking the potential (really emphasize the word potential here) for maybe our first accumulating snow of the season. There is still a lot to shake out between now and then, but long-range models are coming to a better agreement that snow will fall on Tuesday.

The question mark surrounding this is, “Will we see enough to stick and add up?” This is a tough question to answer as this time of the year is when we see ground temperatures go from warm to cold, and sometimes back and forth again a few times. The ground really needs to be cold and stay cold for snow to add up. On top of that, the snow needs to fall at a decent enough rate to stack up. At this point, we’re leaning toward the possibility of accumulation Tuesday, but it’s something that will need fine-tuning over the next couple of days.

Beyond that, long-range models keep some precipitation around through Friday, but there is some uncertainty as to whether it will be rain or snow, or a mixture of both.

