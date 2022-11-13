One more dry day for Monday before winter weather returns to Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

Sunday Night

After plenty of cloud cover and some sunshine as we’ve worked through our Sunday, cold temperatures sticking around, we will keep some cloud cover into the forecast as we work into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, overnight lows dropping into the middle 20s heading into Monday Morning.

Beginning of Next Week

Dry weather sticks around to start our work week on Monday, we will keep plenty of cloud cover into the forecast. High pressure will continue to move off to the East of the region, so expect a filtered sunshine as we work throughout the day. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Monday afternoon.

Winter Weather Returns to the Region

Major changes move into the forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’re going to watch an area of low pressure develop over the gulf states, and move northeast through the Ohio valley into northeastern Ohio by Wednesday. This system will have plenty of moisture to work with, and with that low pressure system working off to our East, this will put us on the cold side of the forecast.

So, as precipitation develops, we are looking at the chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast as the low pressure system lifts to the North and East of Metro Detroit both days. There is the potential for a light snow accumulation, but as of right now, we are looking at more of a wintry mix of rain and snow showers, with some periods of snow showers. Temperatures will make it into the lower 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows, dropping into the 30s on Tuesday night and 20s on Wednesday night.

End of Next Week

As we head into the end of next week, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast both Thursday and Friday. This is in the wake of the major system that will move through the region by the middle of the week, so expect plenty of cloud cover, and we’re also going to keep the chance of some snowflakes into the forecast both Thursday and Friday. High temperature is only heading into the upper 30s by Thursday and into the lower 30s by Friday afternoon.

Next Weekend

By the first part of next weekend, high pressure will begin to work towards the region and will dry us out. But we will remain on the cold side of things heading into the first part of the weekend. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but we will remain cold. High temperatures only making it into the low to mid 30s in the afternoon.

The dry weather looks to continue into the second half of next weekend as well. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will remain below average, we’ll head for the mid 30′s by Sunday afternoon.