Looking ahead to winter weather in Metro Detroit: What to know

For the end of the weekend, we will keep on Northwest flow working into the region, this will keep some cloud cover into the forecast working throughout the day, colder temperatures sticking around, and also the chance for a few light snowflakes as we head throughout the day. Any lake-effect snow should hold onto the western portions of the state where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the end of the weekend. High temperatures running about 10° to 15° below average, only into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Early Next Week

Dry weather sticks around to start our work week on Monday, we will keep plenty of cloud cover in the forecast. High temperatures heading for right around the 40° mark by Monday afternoon.

Wintry Changes Return to the Forecast

Major changes move into the forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’re going to watch an area of low pressure develop over the gulf states, and move northeast through the Ohio valley into northeastern Ohio by Wednesday. This system will have plenty of moisture to work with, and with that low pressure system working off to our East, this will put us on the cold side of the forecast.

So, as precipitation develops, we are looking at the chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast as the low pressure system lifts to the North and East of Metro Detroit both days. There is the potential for a light snow accumulation, but as of right now, we are looking at more of a wintry mix of rain and snow showers, with some periods of snow showers. Temperatures will make it into the lower 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows, dropping into the mid to upper 20s both nights.

End of Next Week & Next Weekend

As we head into the end of next week, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast both Thursday and Friday. This is in the wake of the major system that will move through the region by the middle of the week, so expect plenty of cloud cover, and we’re also going to keep the chance of some snowflakes into the forecast on both Thursday and Friday. High temperature is only heading into the upper 30s by Thursday and Friday afternoon.

By the first part of next weekend, high pressure will begin to work toward the region and will dry us out. But we will remain on the cold side of things heading into the first part of the weekend. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but we will remain cold. High temperatures only making it into the low to mid-30s in the afternoon.

Bryan’s Metro Detroit 7-Day Forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, the chance of a few flurries, breezy winds anticipated.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of a rain/snow mix.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of a rain/snow mix.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of snow showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of snow showers.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold.

