Active weather pattern moves into the region with multiple rain chances ahead next week

It’s been a beautiful end to the weekend for everyone with plenty of sunshine and a little high cloud cover as we worked through the day, and we will keep the dry weather into the forecast as we work into the evening and overnight hours tonight.

Mainly clear skies can be expected tonight, with some good radiational cooling, temperatures will be dropping into the middle 20s, ad even some lower 20s as we work through the overnight and into Monday Morning. Heavy coats will be needed heading back to the bus stop and back to work on Monday morning.

Early Next Week

The dry weather continues into the early portions of next week, we’ll see increasing clouds for the majority of Monday before the clouds increase and rain showers move back into the region, especially in the evening and into the early overnight hours into Tuesday Morning.

The breezy winds will also be sticking around as we head into the early portion of next week. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Monday afternoon. Those rain showers move into the region late Monday night with a very weak system moving through the area.

Our next frontal boundary moves through the region as we work into our Tuesday, so expect plenty of cloud, cover and chances for showers late Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week. This does not look be a lot of rain, more rain showers than anything else. High temperatures into the low to mid 40s can be expected both days.

Late Next Week

Clouds stick around the forecast as we go from Thursday and heading into the end of the week on Friday. The models now indicating another area of low pressure will be headed toward the region, and with some colder air in place, it looks to be a mix of rain and snow showers as we work throughout our Friday. High temperature is heading for the upper 30s by Friday afternoon.

Next Weekend

As of right now, I we’ll keep cloud cover into the forecast heading into the first part of next weekend. Cold temperatures will remain as high temperatures only will head for the upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.

Another system looks poised to move into the region as we work into the end of next weekend. With colder air remaining in place, high temperatures heading for the upper 30s to right around 40 degrees, we will bring in a chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast.

For the systems for the end of the week and into next weekend, there is some uncertainty remaining around both of these systems. It will be a busy weather week with multiple systems moving through the region, so we will continue to fine-tune this forecast as we go through the middle of the week.